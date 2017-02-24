Husband to be charged for murder of Rupununi woman

The husband of the 47-year-old Rupununi woman who died on Sunday afternoon is expected to be charged for murder on Monday, February 27, 2017.

This is according to Police “F” Division Commander, Rabindranauth Budhram who, earlier today, provided INews an update on the investigation.

INews had previously reported that the husband of the now dead Justil Bernard, of Shulinab Village, Rupununi, Region Nine, told police officers that he and his wife were imbibing at their home on Sunday afternoon. He had said that the woman left to go to the washroom but slipped and fell, leading to her death.

However, a post mortem examination conducted on Monday last revealed that Bernard died of a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to her head.

As such, her husband remains in police custody. (Ramona Luthi)