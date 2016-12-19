Hundreds of passengers in Guyana and New York stranded at JFK, CJIA

…as Dynamic Airways cancels flights

The holiday travel plans for hundreds of passengers in Guyana and New York, United States have seen major disruptions as air carrier Dynamic Airways over the weekend cancelled at least two flights – one out of Guyana and the other from the John F Kennedy Airport. On Sunday, images surfaced of passengers camped out, many fast asleep at JFK while at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), passengers and their worried families were seen haplessly standing outside the departure entrance in the afternoon hours.
More than 200 passengers at the CJIA had turned up to travel Saturday morning, but have been waiting ever since.  According to reports, passengers in New York have been stranded at JFK since Friday evening and were anxiously awaiting word from the airline.
Meanwhile, on local shores, Dynamic Airways representative in Guyana, Captain Gerry Gouveia attempted to pacify passengers late Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of passengers were camped out at JFK waiting for their Christmas-bound Dynamic Airways flight to Guyana
Hundreds of passengers stranded at the CJIA

“I am extremely concerned and sensitive about the feelings and emotions of the Dynamic passengers that are experiencing delays and cancelled flights in both JFK and GEO at this time,” he disclosed via his social media account.
Captain Gouveia also explained that two of Dynamic’s 767 Boeing flights were grounded after a ground handling truck at the New York airport “accidentally hit the left engine” .
“The engineers are working around the clock to return that aircraft to serviceability,” Gouveia stressed.
He noted that the second aircraft was used and was flown twice. However, the back-up aircraft also developed issues.
“On the return flight to JFK, the aircraft developed a maintenance issue, which is currently being rectified by the maintenance teams working around the clock to fix,” the Gouveia claimed.
“I am really sorry these events occurred at this time, but would like to reassure the passengers that every effort is being made to resolve this delay as soon as possible,” the airline’s local representative stressed.
Meanwhile, according to reports coming out of New York City, Dynamic representatives at JFK are reluctant to provide detailed information that the Guyana-bound passengers requested.  Reports are that representatives gave to passengers a telephone number, which provided flight information. However, passengers were greeted by automated recorded messages and were unable to garner any key information on when their flights would leave the airport.  Passengers at both airports are still awaiting their flights.

