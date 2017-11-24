Holder wants Windies consistency for New Zealand series

Windies skipper Jason Holder has called on the team to push for consistency ahead of what is expected to be a difficult upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The regional team will beginning the two-Test tour as underdogs despite having played more regularly than the hosts in recent months. In fact, the Black Caps have not played in a series since March when the team lost 2-1 to South Africa. The Windies on the other hand will draw plenty of confidence from a competitive away showing to England and a win over Zimbabwe in their recent outings.

“We’ve been on the road together for a while (and) we’re doing some good things but we need to be pushing the consistency button more to keep heading in that upward direction,” Holder said.

“It’s a team we’ve had now for probably the last year-and-a-half – familiar faces. We’ve been trying to give guys the opportunity and an extended run,” he pointed out.

“That’s worked out pretty well for us in the last year. We’ve been seeing some positive results and I think if we keep together for another year-and-a-half [to two years] … we will be in a good stead for the next few years.”

The tourists open their tour with a three-day match against New Zealand A beginning Saturday in Lincoln. (Sportsmax)