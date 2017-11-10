Guyanese athlete busted in the US trying to smuggle cocaine

One of Guyana’s best swimmers was on Sunday last taken into police custody in the United States of America after he managed to smuggle cocaine from Guyana.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Earlando McRae.

According to information received, upon arriving at the John F Kennedy Airport in the US on the day in question, he presented a suitcase to the Border Patrol Agents and during a search it was discovered that it had false walls. The secret compartment reportedly contained over 2Kg of cocaine.

McRae, who has been representing Guyana at the Regional and International Levels, was arrested and subsequently charged.

He was remanded to the New York Detention Centre until November 21.

This publication was informed that a probe was launched by the Customs Anti-Narcotics (CANU) Unit in Guyana to determine how the illegal substance was not detected at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport despite the rigorous security screening.