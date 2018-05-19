Guyana, Indonesia to explore trade, investment opportunities

President David Granger, on Friday received a courtesy call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Indonesia, Ms Retno Marsudi, who he assured that Guyana remains open to Indonesian investment, especially in value-added manufacturing, agro-processing and within the sugar industry. The meeting was held at State House.

The Head of State highlighted the long-standing good relations between Guyana and Indonesia and said that this forms the basis for strengthening ties between the two countries, which share a common history of colonisation. He also used the opportunity to convey condolences to the Government and people of Indonesia on the loss of life resulting from a terrorist attack in that country on May 13, on behalf of the people of Guyana.

Meanwhile, Minister Marsudi noted that her country is seeking to improve relations with Guyana and said that she looks forward to Guyana’s participation in the Indonesia Trade Exposition slated for later this year. The Minister was accompanied by Indonesia’s Ambassador Dominicus Supratikto.

Guyana and Indonesia established diplomatic relations on August 27, 1999. However, the two countries had been involved in engagements, prior to that, within the Non-Aligned Movement, which Guyana joined in 1970.