GTTA to host Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Challenge

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for January 20-22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue.

With an emphasis on ensuring that much more domestic competitions across the length and breadth of Guyana is played and aimed at keeping the players actively training to improve their technical and tactical and marketing sport among other benefits, the association has map out an active domestic calendar which will see competitions occurring every month.

Table Tennis action is set to return at the Sports Hall later this month

The categories to be contested includes: Novices Open Challenge  Boys and Girls, Senior Doubles Open, Junior Doubles Open, Pre Cadet Doubles Open, Mixed Doubles, Junior Fundamental Challenge Open, Junior Fundamental Challenge Open and Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open.
The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in One (1) minute forehand rally, one (1) Minute backhand rally one (1) minute pushes with the pair with the highest collective total/ aggregate of completed rallies advancing to the   next round through the finals to determine the winner.
The tournament is geared to kick start the activities for this year with a more softer competition as a lead to the more intense  and bigger competition with an emphasis on orienting our players to the critical importance of the  fundamental aspects of the game  in a competitive and fun way
Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.
Players can register with national table tennis coach and general Sect Mr Linden Johnson or any member of the GTTA.

