GTT launches high-speed Internet in Essequibo

By: Indrawattie Natram

Businesses and residents, as well as students residing in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will now be able to surf, stream, share and connect with just one click, as the Guyana Telegraph and Telephone Company (GTT) launched its LTE high-speed Internet, which will be available in all the villages along the coast. The high-speed Internet will cost some $5,499 for installation and $5,250 for the equipment, along with one-month’s free Internet.

The GTT team hosted the launch in a grand style at the Anna Regina Car Park, with a cultural programme which featured songs, dances and live tassa drumming.

Addressing those gathered, Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes, congratulated GTT for acting on their promises of providing faster Internet to the people of Essequibo. She emphasised too that technology is the greatest equaliser which can link companies to companies and countries to countries.

According to Hughes, the Government has recognised that prior to 2015, Guyana has been lagging in the area of telecommunication, and has therefore tried successfully to bridge the gap.

Alluding to the benefits the enhanced services will have in Region Two, the Telecommunications Minister explained that with the service, there will be more opportunities for business development, research and education. She also pointed to the benefits to e-commerce and encouraged farmers, as well as entrepreneurs within the region to use the Internet as a way of finding online markets.

“I truly believe that ICT will deliver the transformation within Guyana and innovative ideas can come from all sectors,” Hughes stated.

Meanwhile GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd, said that the company is satisfied to offer the service in Essequibo. He said the service was launched in response to the many demands for faster high-speed Internet in the region. He reminded of the company’s aim to provide faster Internet to the entire Guyana so that all users will be able to access the Internet with ease. He therefore called on Essequibians to make use of the service which has the potential to change their lives.

“Faster Internet means that you can do more, your lives will be changed, and you can communicate more and do more researches,” Nedd stated.

The CEO also explained that the company is happy to partner with the Government in providing digital services to Guyanese. The LTE will be installed in March and according to the CEO, the company is working along with the Government as its key stakeholder to bridge the communication gap.

At the launch, four lucky persons were winners of free equipment for the services. Several customers noted that they chose the LTE Internet because of the speed. Other persons were anxious to use the Internet as in the past they were not exposed to 4G at their home, and many were forced to sit long hours to download pictures or surf the Internet due to slow connectivity. (Guyana Times)