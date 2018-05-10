General Nursing Council board installed as 2,669 nurses registered

The fifteen-member General Nursing Council Board, responsible for registration and practising of nurses was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown.

According to a DPI release, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence reminded the Council of their responsibility to enforce rules and regulations. “I ask that you be satisfied that each candidate is fit and proper to be registered, ensure that each person meets the necessary criteria.”

She noted that among the ministry’s primary focus is the equipping of various health facilities across the country, with competent nurses thereby ensuring the provision of quality health care to all citizens.

The minister called on the council members to institute change in the organisation by being “innovative” through improved nursing education and better access to remote hinterland areas.

Chairperson of the Council, Nurse Linda Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer (ag) pledged her support and noted her anticipation with her new role. “I’m looking forward to your support so that we can have a vibrant nursing council that will represent the rights of the nurses and ensure we have examinations and delivering of results in a timely manner and authentic results.”

Registrar, Donette Kellman said of the 12 examinations hosted annually, three have been completed. “The number of registrants who would have renewed their license for 2018 is 2,669 and registration is ongoing.”

The Nurses Council Board is a semi-autonomous body comprising of comprises of 15 members; six nominated and eight elected. The life of the body is three years followed by an election at the end of that period for eight members.

The board comprises a standing committee consisting of all members, and three sub-committees. These are registration committee – three members; education and examination committee – five members; disciplinary and penal committee – three members. The Chairperson and Vice-chairperson are ex-officio to all sub-committees.