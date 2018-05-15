Former teacher committed to stand trial in High Court for rape

The former Bishops’ High School teacher who is accused of being involved in a sex scandal was on Tuesday committed to stand trial at the High Court for rape, by City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Coen Jackson is presently on $300,000 bail and the matter is expected to be called at a later date at the Demerara High Court.

The accused is being represented by Attorney Siand Dhurjon.

Jackson, who has been a teacher for the past 15 years, is being accused of abusing his position of trust as a teacher after he allegedly began grooming female students for sexual activity after they would have attained the age of 16; the legal age of consent in Guyana.

He has vehemently denied the accusations but did admit to having sexual relations with two former students who are both in their early 20s now.

The embattled teacher recently got married to one of his former students.

The Police claimed that between December 2010 and May 2011 at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Jackson raped one of his students.

The Education Ministry had launched an investigation into the allegations and upon completion, forwarded their findings to the police who began conducting a criminal investigation.

As such, on March 15 2018, he was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a rape charge.