Former police officer freed of Rio night club murder charge

Lloyd Roberts called “Robbie, the ex-Policeman who was charged with the murder of Ryan Sergeant who was shot and killed outside of the Rio Night Club, Queenstown, Georgetown in September of last year was on Friday freed of the charge.

Roberts 36, of North Ruimveldt, was discharged by City Magistrate Judy Latchman when he appeared before her.

In delivering the verdict, Magistrate Latchman told the Court that the evidence presented by the Prosecution which included a video did not implicate Roberts or in no way showed that he shot and killed Sergeant.

According to reports, Sergeant along with Roberts and others were inside of the night club when an argument erupted among Roberts and others.

They were all asked to leave the club by the security there but the argument was taken to the road where it escalated reportedly leading to shots being fired.

Sergeant who was 19 years old at the time of his death, was shot once to his head and reportedly picked up and dumped in front of the Woodlands Hospital. When inspected, he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, in January of 2017, while on bail, Roberts was discovered by ranks in a house on John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown where he was allegedly found to be in possession of an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol – 80 live rounds of ammunition and several cellular phones. He has been on remand since that charge was brought against him.

Roberts was also freed in March of 2010, for the murders of Romeo DeAgrella and his son, Clint DeAgrella, they died in 2007 at Iron Punt, North West District from multiple gunshot wounds.