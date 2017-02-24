Forensic Audit reports for OLPF, GPHC, Gold Board handed over to Police

Reports also for NFMU and E-Gov Project

Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma met, on Wednesday, with Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine at his Office at Eve Leary to hand over the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the One Laptop per Family, E-Government Project, National Frequency Management Unit, Guyana Gold Board and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made by Cabinet.

Present at Wednesday’s handing over were Minister Sharma, Mr. David Ramnarine – Acting Commissioner of Police and Mr. Sydney James – Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).