Explosion at BM Enterprise kills CEO’s brother, leaves another injured

One man is now dead, and another injured following an explosion at the BM Enterprise ice plant in Houston, around 10:30hrs today.

Inews understands that the dead man is the brother of the company’s Cheif Executive Officer (CEO), Geer Meghan. He was identified as Carlton Meghan.

Reports are that the CEO’s brother, Carlton Meghan along with another employee of the company were working together to conduct repairs on the ice plant compressor.

However, they subsequently turned on the compressor to test it, when it exploded, and pitched the men out.

The location that they were working was elevated.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Meghan sustained broken limbs and a gashed throat.

The police, and fire fighters responded promptly and Meghan’s body was covered with a tarp while the other injured man was rushed to a medical facility.

Investigations are ongoing.