Home Local News ‘Everything is wrong with this horrible deal from hell’ – Ramkarran
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Airport killing seen on CCTV, probe strains Malaysia-North Korea ties
By Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan | KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of...
Inadequate provisions made for doctors in MOH’s employ -Ramsammy
Below is a commentary by a former Health Minister under the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Leslie Ramsammy as it pertains to Government funding...
Actions of CDC Deputy Director suspicious
… says no receipts presented after monies collected Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Councillor, Dexter Harding, said he is suspicious of the actions of Deputy...
Kids and Joy foundation reaches out to Region 2 residents
Scores of children and the elderly living within the Good Hope, Pomona communities in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) were the beneficiaries of food supplies, toys...
NOC teen escapees recaptured following prison break
Two juveniles who are presently serving their time at the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) located at Onderneeming village on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two...
DJ in Haslington accident dies, girlfriend hospitalised
Five days after colliding with a motor lorry along the Haslington Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), a labourer attached to...
‘Everything is wrong with this horrible deal from hell’ – Ramkarran
- urges Guyanese to boycott the highly controversial Parking Meter project Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran, believes that if Guyanese...
High Court order means ‘paid parking on hold’ – former AG
– says respondents would be in breach if project continues In spite of an ‘order nisi certiorari’ being issued by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards against...
Trump savages media at Florida rally
US President Donald Trump has launched another fierce attack on the media at a "campaign rally for America" event in the state of Florida. He...
Op-Ed: Imagine if there was no PPP in Guyana
(The following is an opinion piece written by former Attorney General and current Executive Member of the PPP, Mohabir Anil Nandlall) Fear is one of...