Driver critical after early morning accident on Linden Highway

A night of celebration at the All Black party ended tragically for a trio who were headed home after they crashed ending up in a nearby trench on the Linden Highway this morning.

The victims involved in the accident which occurred at around 11:30hrs are yet to be identified.

According to an eyewitness, he was travelling on the road when the black motorcar overtook him and sped away.

Just moments after, a loud crash was heard and inspections made saw the said motorcar in a nearby trench.

The two other passengers from the vehicle escaped unhurt; however the driver had to pulled from the vehicle in an unconscious state.

He had visible head injuries. As such he was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.

It is being speculating that the man might have fallen asleep while driving the vehicle.