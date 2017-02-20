DJ in Haslington accident dies, girlfriend hospitalised

Five days after colliding with a motor lorry along the Haslington Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), a labourer attached to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Kristoff Spencer, 21, of Lot 99 Charles Street, Golden Grove, ECD took his last breath in the wee hours of Sunday morning. His girlfriend, Ebony Scott who was also involved in the accident remains hospitalised.

The deceased: Kristoff Spencer

Based on reports received, the now dead man who was also a deejay was riding his motorcycle heading to Georgetown when he collided with a motor lorry which was heading in the opposite direction. Scott was the pillion rider.
Calwin Wilson, a close friend of Spencer, said the truck was reportedly attempting to make a right turn into a street at Haslington, when the collision occurred.
Spencer sustained a concussion, broken legs and injuries to his spinal cord. Since then, both Spencer and Scott have been patients at the GPHC. Wilson explained that the young man started to deejay with Real Vibes after which he joined the Gold Rock Music System. He described Spencer as a young man full of potential, who socialised with the ‘crew’ when he was not at work. He was a lover of music and a very caring young man.
Several close friends took to Facebook to express shock at the passing of the young man. Former Carib Soca Monarch, Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson related that Spencer was indeed a young man who was eager to learn and was versed in the ‘deejay’ business.
Edmondson expressed his deepest sympathies to the family and close friends of the deejay.
However, the driver of the motor lorry was arrested and released after the 72-hour detention period had expired.
In light of the death of the young man, the Police are expected to institute charges against the lorry driver.
Spencer leaves to mourn his parents and four siblings. An autopsy is expected to be performed today. (Guyana Times)

