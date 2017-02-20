Home Local News DJ in Haslington accident dies, girlfriend hospitalised
DJ in Haslington accident dies, girlfriend hospitalised
Five days after colliding with a motor lorry along the Haslington Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), a labourer attached to...
‘Everything is wrong with this horrible deal from hell’ – Ramkarran
- urges Guyanese to boycott the highly controversial Parking Meter project Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran, believes that if Guyanese...
High Court order means ‘paid parking on hold’ – former AG
– says respondents would be in breach if project continues In spite of an ‘order nisi certiorari’ being issued by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards against...
Trump savages media at Florida rally
US President Donald Trump has launched another fierce attack on the media at a "campaign rally for America" event in the state of Florida. He...
Op-Ed: Imagine if there was no PPP in Guyana
(The following is an opinion piece written by former Attorney General and current Executive Member of the PPP, Mohabir Anil Nandlall) Fear is one of...
Burrowes ready to accept responsibility for decisions taken as GO-Invest CEO
Forensic audit In the wake of a forensic audit into Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Burrowes has expressed his...
Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Guyanese in T&T
With the increasing crime rate in the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, a Guyanese national was on Saturday morning stabbed to death...
56 suicides in Essequibo in 24 months
…273 attempted cases reported … Govt’s lack of response criticised Over a two-year period, some 56 Essequibians have committed suicide, signalling the need for more mental...
M&CC shows ‘gross disrespect’ for Chief Justice’s Court Order
as Parking Meter fiasco escalates The Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green has signaled, publicly, that on Monday 20th February 2017,...
Op-Ed: The Waste of Our Human Capital
(The following is an opinion piece written by former President Donald Ramotar) For some time now, maybe since the 1960s, social scientists have concluded that...