Deteriorated body of man found two weeks after reported missing

Almost two weeks after he was reported missing, the deteriorated body of a 49-year-old man attached to Sterling Products Limited was discovered this morning (Wednesday) in Brighton Village, Corentyne in a field.

This is according to the father of the now dead, Rajendra Persaud -originally of Berbice- who has been residing in Kitty, Georgetown for approximately three years.

Persaud’s father in a telephone interview with INews explained that he received a call at around 11:00hrs on Wednesday informing him that a body had been found in a field and that a farmer made the discovery.

Upon arriving at the scene, the elderly man explained that his son-in-law identified the badly deteriorated body to be that of Persaud’s.

“They recognise he from he clothes and he haversack,” the man told this publication.

Alarms of Persaud’s disappearance were raised on November 11, 2017, after the deceased failed to make contact with his mother, in Berbice, as he would on a daily basis.

Persaud’s father explained that since his son’s disappearance, he has been trying to get in contact with representatives of Sterling Limited so as to “fit the pieces of the puzzle.”

However, he noted that this proved futile until today, when an official made contact with him to express condolences.

He noted further his suspicions of foul play in connection with his son’s death and is calling on the police to act swiftly in bringing about justice.

Persaud was not married and did not have any children. He leaves to mourn his parents and other family and friends.

An investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)