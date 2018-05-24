Cross dresser slapped with assault charges

A 21-year-old cross dresser was on Thursday released on bail by Magistrate Leron Daly after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with, among other things, two counts of assault.

Nicholas Kissoon of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charges after it was read to him.

The court heard that on May 23, 2018 Kissoon while in custody at the Brickdam Police Station he damaged a door and door lock valued $34,667.

He was also slapped with two charges of assaulting Police Constables, Tavon Watts and Ryan Fields. Kissoon was also charged with resisting arrest from Constable Fields.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made no objection to bail being granted.

The unrepresented Kissoon was released on $90,000 bail and is expected to return to court on May 28, 2018.