‘Crack skull’ arraigned for man’s murder in Craig

A 21-year-old implicated in the murder of 42-year-old, Purcell Moore-a father of two who was vacationing in Guyana- outside of his mother’s Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Selwin Dawson called ‘Crack skull’ of 1st Field, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan to answer to the indictable offence.

He denied that on December 20, 2018, at Old Road, Craig, he murdered Moore during the course of a robbery.

He was remanded to prison to return on January 22, 2018.

INews was informed that another accused in the robbery, Kevin Persaud will be charged for the offence shortly.

On December 20, Moore had just left his mother’s home and was walking through an alleyway when he was reportedly attacked by three men attempting to steal a gold chain that he was wearing.

Moore reportedly refused to hand over the chain and a scuffle ensued. He was pushed into the drain where he fell and one of the bandits reportedly whipped out a firearm and shot the man multiple times.

Moore was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police in a subsequent release detailed that Moore’s body bore a suspected gunshot wound to the right side chest and lacerations to the head, while investigators have retrieved two spent shells of a small caliber weapon, at the scene.