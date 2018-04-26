Couple charged with trafficking ecstasy

A 34-year-old sales representative, Lonsdale Hope and his 27-year-old wife Shelly Ann Gilgeous, today appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where they were jointly charged with possession of ecstasy.

The duo denied that on April 23, at Regent Street, Bourda they had 66 grams of ecstasy in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question officers attached to Police Narcotics Branch intercepted motorcar, PSS 2037, that the couple were traveling in and found a woman’s handbag with the suspected drugs inside.

According to the prosecutor, Gilgeous, a nurse, told the officers that her husband gave her the drugs to keep.

Mansfield objected to bail being granted citing the seriousness of the offence.

In his application for bail however, the couple’s attorney told the court that the defendants are the sole income earners for two children.

Bail was granted in the sum of $150,000 and the matter was adjourned to May 28.