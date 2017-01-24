Consumers respond in kind to foisted parking meters

With a lot of uncertainty prevailing over whether or not, the Mayor and City Council (MCC) initiated parking meters are in full effect, citizens have taken the safe route and left nothing to chance as the majority of areas demarcated for paid parking are unoccupied.

The controversial project was foisted unto the populace without proper consultations and transparency in its execution and may be feeling the wrath of the consumers who have apparently chosen not to occupy the spaces.

See photos below that were taken around 12:00hrs: