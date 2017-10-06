Cigarette vendor remanded for cannabis possession

A cigarette vendor operating in the Stabreok Market, Georgetown was refused bail by Magistrate Judy Latchman earlier today (Friday) for allegedly being in possession of cannabis.

Wilton Beckles, 46, of Lot 45 Friendship, Govindam, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied that the drugs belonged to him when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

That charge alleged that he, on October 3, 2017 at Stabreok Market, Georgetown, had in his possession 110 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted because of the seriousness of the crime, the prevalence and the penalty attached.

He revealed the facts which disclosed that ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were on patrol duty in the said area when the accused was observed pushing a wheelchair.

However, it was observed that the wheelchair contained transparent plastic. As such ranks stopped the accused and a search carried out unearthed the drugs.

Magistrate Latchman remanded the defendant to prison. He is scheduled to reappear in Court on October 27, 2017.