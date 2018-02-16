Children’s Mash Costume and Float Parade set for tomorrow

The Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade is set for tomorrow, Saturday, February 17, 2018, from 10hrs.

The Ministry of Education has announced that the parade is expected to start at Parade Ground, Georgetown and then proceed along the following routes:

East along Middle Street — North at Camp;

North along Camp Street — East at Lamaha Street;

East along Lamaha Street — North at Albert Street;

North along Albert Street — East at Thomas Road, towards the National Park’s entrance.

The parade continues into the National Park and ends on the tarmac.