Businessman to commission new multimillion dollar wind turbine soon

Berbice businessman Haresh Narine Sugrim also called “Chinee” is expected to commission a new US$75,000 wind turbine at Skeldon Line Path this month.

Sugrim said his intention is power his new hotel Classic Hotel and Theatre at Line Path with the electricity and then make a profit by selling the remaining electricity to the Government of Guyana so that other residents can benefit.

He said that his decision to invest in the wind turbine came after Government rolled out its “green and clean energy policy”. The turbine can power areas in Skeldon, Corriverton and Crabwood Creek.

Sugrim explained that that the turbine, which is one of the first of its kind in Guyana, was purchased two years ago but he is yet to receive a feedback from the Government.