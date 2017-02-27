Breaking: Lifeless body bearing marks of violence found floating in Tarla Dam trench

The lifeless and deteriorating body of an East Indian man was found early this morning in a trench in Tarla Dam, Meten-meer-zorg, West Coast Demerara.

According to reports received, the man’s body was seen floating in a nearby trench, by two school aged children who quickly informed their mother. The woman in turn raised an alert and the police were called in.

He was found clad in a long blue jeans and a white vest. The man is yet to be identified, but police have asserted that he is in his 30s.

Additionally, the law enforcement officers are reportedly treating the incident as a murder,

since the dead man’s body bore significant amounts of lacerations and other marks of violence.