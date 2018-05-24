BREAKING: Four arrested at Garnett St. bar in connection with trafficking of 16 females

Police on Thursday afternoon descended upon a bar located at Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown and arrested four persons in connection with human trafficking.

This is according to a police source who confirmed that the persons were taken into custody for trafficking in persons.

INews had reported on Tuesday that sixteen females were rescued by ranks attached to the Police Major Crimes Unit, Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Division following a raid conducted at a David Street, Kitty house.

The women- 14 of whom are Venezuelan, 1 Cuban and 1 Dominican Republic- provided statements to investigators on Wednesday.

The security guard attached to the building where they were being kept was also apprehended.

Moreover, it is alleged that the home that was raided belongs to a cricketer.

This information was confirmed by a senior police source who said that the rescued females “are suspected to be victims of Human Trafficking, working at a bar …situated at Garnett Street.”

Investigations are ongoing.