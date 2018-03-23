Bravo harbours hopes for Windies World Cup return

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has not given up hope of representing the Windies once again and recently stated his desire to be a part of the team representing the region at next year’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old was not among those invited to join the squad that recently secured progression from the ICC World Cup qualifiers with a win over Scotland earlier this week as it was claimed the player had “indicated that he is no longer available to play cricket for the West Indies.”

Bravo has, however, since denied the assertions and while admitting the team being at the tournament was not a given was quick to offers congratulations. He also indicated that he hoped to be in the squad for the tournament in England next year. The player has been out of the ODI side since the tour of India in 2014 and last played for West Indies in September 2016 at Abu Dhabi.

“First of all, congrats to the team for qualifying. I am happy for the guys. World Cup without the West Indies… I mean there is FIFA World Cup without Italy. These things are possible. No one team or one country are guaranteed anything,” he told reporters at a promotional event here.

“It is a young team. The cricketing world loves to see West Indies and love to see West Indies competing with the best. I wish them all the best. Hopefully, I would get to play in the World Cup as well,” added the 34-year-old former skipper. (SportsMax)