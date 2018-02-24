Bond at Parika Marketing Centre destroyed by fire

At least three business persons are now counting their losses following a Saturday morning fire at a bond located in the Parika Marketing Centre, East Bank Essequibo (EBD), which subsequently spread to two other stalls.

Speaking to the Market’s Administrator, Toolaram Rohit today, INews was told that the fire was observed at around 10:00hrs by a security guard who was patrolling (making checks) the back of the market- where a stall, which was being used as a clothes bond, is located.

Rohit explained that according to the security guard, smoke was seen emanating from the roof of the bond and an alarm was immediately raised.

INews understands that the Guyana Fire Service was contacted and a bucket brigade was formed.

“They used fire extinguishers and a bucket brigade was started but that was no help so we had to wait for the fire tenders, who arrived quickly,” Rohit said.

After the fire was quelled, it was discovered that the clothes bond was completely destroyed, while the stalls located near it were damaged.

The clothes bond was being utilised by a businesswoman – called “Sharmila”- for the past 20 years.

This online publication was told that the market opened around 06:00hrs today and the area where the three affected stalls are located is not significantly populated.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. An investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)