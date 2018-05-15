Bonasika Police Outpost reopened

The Guyana Police Force on Monday reopened the Bonasika Police Outpost which was closed since 2008 due to its then inhabitable state.

The renovated structure is now manned by a police corporal, two regular ranks and three neighbourhood officers who reside in the Bonasika Community.

Divisional Commander ‘D’ Division Senior Superintendent Rishi Das along with Deputy Superintendent Patrick Todd and other ranks visited the Outpost to ensure everything was in place, including a boat and engine.

The Bonasika Outpost was commissioned in the year 1985.