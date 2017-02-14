Body washes up on Wales estate wharf

The body of an unidentified man was on Monday afternoon pulled from the Demerara River in the vicinity of the Wales estate wharf.

The discovery was reportedly made at about 15:00hrs by a guard of the facility as he was conducting his routine checks.

Police have since confirmed that the body bore no marks of violence, while noting that the body is that of an East Indian man suspected to be in his 40’s.

Detectives are working on the theory that the man might have drowned.

The body was taken to the Ezekiel funeral home awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.