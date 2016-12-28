Berbice Christmas baby defies odds, arrives four weeks early

Four babies were born on Christmas Day at the New Amsterdam Hospital, in the entire Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); two were referrals from the Mibicuri Hospital in Black Bush Polder, and the others from the Port Mourant Hospital.

The first Christmas baby was born to 25-year-old Alexis Beharry of Betsy Ground, East Canje. The baby boy, weighing 2.8kg, was delivered at 05:10h by Midwife Onica Cummings. Beharry, who gave birth to her third son, was admitted earlier in the day.Meanwhile, Sattywattie Singh 28, of Mibicuri, gave birth to her third child at 08:40h. The 2.5kg boy was delivered by Midwife Rushell Fordyce.

Twenty-nine minutes after, Felicia Solomon of Ulverston Village gave birth to her second child. Midwife Janis Carmichael made the successful delivery of the 3.4kg baby girl. The happy mother explained that this was her last child, and she now had a boy and a girl.

Miracle baby

With an expected due date of January 21, 18-year-old Roshni Dhanilall, of Rose Hall Town, was transferred from the Port Mourant Hospital and gave birth at 12:23hrs.

Midwife Alexis Ross-Beaten was elated by the successful delivery, since the baby was considered premature, weighing 1.9kg.

All of the mothers praised the nurses in the maternity ward and delivery room. (Guyana Times)