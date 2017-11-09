Bartica man charged with trafficking Venezuelan women

A Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) man was remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged for trafficking in persons.

It is alleged that Kenneth Simon was engaged in the trafficking of four Venezuelan women for sexual exploitation on November 3, 2017, at Kartuni Backdam, Region Seven.

In court on Thursday Simon denied the charge. Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail.

According to the Prosecution’s case Simon was seen transporting four women in a boat. It is alleged that he told the women that they would have to engage in commercial sexual activities to repay him for the transportation service. The Prosecution is contending that the matter was reported to the Police and Simon was arrested.

The case was transferred to the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts and will continue on November 15.