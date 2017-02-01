Bandits snatch $6M after trailing businesswoman from bank

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) couple were on Tuesday morning robbed of some $6 million after bandits reportedly trailed the wife home from a city bank.

The incident occurred around 11:45h at the couple’s Lot 31 Chimney Road, Chateau Margot, ECD home where they operate a vehicle upholstery shop.

It was reported that the armed men confronted the couple moments after the woman arrived home from the bank and escaped with the cash, along with other belongings that were in her handbag.

Based on information received Indranie Boodhoo went to a city bank on Tuesday morning and withdrew the money. She then took a taxi home and upon arriving there, she went into the yard, but soon after, a silver Toyota Allion motor car bearing registration number HB 8059 pulled up in front of the house.

A male exited the front passenger seat and rushed into the yard, before confronting Boodhoo at gunpoint and demanding the bag. He was then joined by an armed accomplice, who came out of the driver seat.

Upon realising what was happening, the woman quickly threw her handbag, which contained the money, to her husband who was also standing in the yard at the time. However, the bandits managed to get to the man before he could have escaped and pointed the gun to his head. They took the bag away from the husband, Mulchand Boodhoo, and subsequently escaped in the motor car.

At the time of the robbery, one of the couple’s employees was in the yard, but was unable to aid the couple since the ordeal lasted less than five minutes. Luckily, no one was injured.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver has since been taken into Police custody and is assisting with investigations. It is unclear whether the taxi the woman used was known to her or not.

Nevertheless, when contacted about the robbery, C (East Coast Demerara) Division Commander Marlon Chapman told this newspaper that neither of the two bandits has been arrested.

However, the Commander reiterated the need for citizens to be cautious and take the necessary steps to protect themselves. In this case, the Commander posited that the woman should not have gone on her own to the bank, especially when it involved that large sum of cash.

“People need to be security conscious; we keep sounding the same alarm. You can’t trust people, because you don’t know what is really going on in their minds,” he pointed out.