Armed men rob Camp St water business

Armed bandits yesterday afternoon robbed a Camp street business of all of the day’s sales before making good their escape.

The owners of Ultra Waters located at 194A Camp Street are now counting their losses after the incident which occurred around 5:30h. Inews understands that two men entered the businesses and posed as customers.

One of the men then walked straight into the manager’s office and brandished a firearm after which he demanded cash and all other valuables. The Manager was assaulted and placed to lie on the floor while his office was ransacked.

When contacted today, police officials said no arrests have been made as yet. Surveillance footage has also been taken as evidence of the incident.

The men, who also escaped with the salaries of some employees, entered a waiting tinted vehicle.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.