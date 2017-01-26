Another double-header on tonight at GFC

– Western Tigers favoured against N/A United

The second annual Petra Organised Limacol round-robin knock-out football tournament is now in full swing after an exciting start on Monday and will continue tonight at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC), Bourda, with yet another double-header.

The first night was certainly entertaining and it seems all teams are going all-out for a top two group spot (Marceano Narine photo)

The fixture will see Georgetown Football Association’s top side, Western Tigers battling New Amsterdam United from 18:30hrs followed by the youthful Santos FC suiting-up against Ann’s Grove United from 20:30hrs.

Monday’s opening night at the aforementioned venue proved to be a thriller, with the two matches producing tantalizing draws.

In the first encounter, Mahaica Determinators brilliantly drew with Guyana Police Force FC 2-2. Eion Abel with a brace led the way for Mahaica while Dwayne Charles and Quincy Holder were on point for the lawmen.

The boisterous in attendance then had their nerves rocked gain as with two minutes remaining before full time, Jason Williams scored a stunning goal to pull his side from the jaws of defeat after Teon Jones had put Riddim Squad ahead in the 82nd.

The group structure sees Group A comprising of defending champions Milerock, top Linden side, Winners Connection, East Bank Champions, Grove Hi Tech and Northern Rangers.

Group B teams are Western Tigers, Uitvlugt, Eagles United and New Amsterdam United while Group C consists of Santos FC, Pouderoyen, Den Amstel and Ann’s Grove United and Group D teams are Police FC, Riddim Squad, Campton FC and Mahaica Determinators.

The tournament which takes a round-robin knock-out format will see, the top teams complete for a $500,000 first place prize while second to third will receive $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively.

In addition, the top teams in the groups will be rewarded $100,000, $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000.

Other than title sponsors Limacol, the organisers have also managed to gain the support of Bank DIH under their GT Beer brand, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall. (Guyana Times)

