Alleged suicide attempts at Kingston Jetty thwarted by Coast Guard says GDF

At approximately 15:00hrs today, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard rank along with the Unit’s welfare officer, foiled alleged suicide attempts by two secondary school students at the Kingston Jetty, Georgetown.

According to the GDF, “the two teenagers, who were allegedly preparing to jump into the deep waters at the mouth of the Demerara River, were spotted by an observant rank, who immediately intervened with the assistance of the Unit’s welfare officer.”

The Guyana Police Force was subsequently summoned to the scene and the teens were taken into custody.

The GDF in a Facebook post advised that if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide kindly seek help form the Guyana Inter Agency Suicide Prevention Helpline, Telephone numbers (+592) 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444, Email: [email protected], BBM PINS: 2BE55649, 2BE56020 Twitter: guyanaagency; WhatsApp: +592-600-7896, 592- 623-4444; Facebook: Guyana Inter-agency Suicide Prevention Help Line.