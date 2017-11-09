Alleged bandit facing 2 separate robbery offences gets bail

At the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday, Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan granted $60,000 bail to alleged bandit, Glen Dey who was arraigned for two separate robbery offences.

The first charge detailed that Dey on November 5, 2017, at Kitty, Georgetown, while armed with a knife, robbed Edward Layne, of a cellular phone and $100,000 in cash, a total of $170,000.

Additionally, he was also charged for robbing Juan Mentore of a cell phone and other items, valued at $120,000 on September 9, 2017, in Kitty, Georgetown.

Dey, who was unrepresented denied both charges.

In a bail application, Dey told the court that he is employed as a logger and was in the interior until Sunday last. Dey said upon his return he visited the seawall when the two persons ran past him and he stepped aside after realizing something was amiss. He claimed that the Police soon afterwards arrested him claiming that he committed a robbery.

The Prosecutor objected to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the charges before the court and the fact that a weapon was used in the commission of the offences. Moreover, the court was told both Virtual Complainants positively identified Dey during the identification (ID) parade.

Bail was however, granted to the total sum of $60,000 for both charges. The case will continue on November 17.