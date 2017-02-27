Alleged arsonist of DJ Magnum’s home granted self bail

The 23-year-old woman who was arrested for an alleged arson attack on her ex-boyfriend’s home was earlier today granted self-bail when she appeared at the Wales Magistrate Court, before Magistrate, Clive Nurse.

La Tonya Pearce of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 19, 2017, she in the company of another woman- said to be another ex-girlfriend of the victim- set fire to the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara home of Dorrel Romeo- familiarly known as DJ Magnum.

The other woman who was at court with Pearce was not charged for the offense as yet and remains in Police custody.

Pearce, who works as a medical laboratory technician at the West Demerara Regional Hospital was granted self bail after Dj Magnum, the victim, chose not to provide evidence in court against her.

She is expected to return to court on March 10, 2017.

Reports indicate that on the night of the devastating fire, the two women went to the house of the popular DJ to confront him on a personal issue, but he was not at home. He was reportedly at a function on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The women waited, but Romeo never showed up, so out of anger, Pearce allegedly lit an object in the vicinity of the back step and the duo left.

However, as they reached a short distance away, they reportedly realised that the house was on fire and panicked.

They reportedly flagged down a taxi and fled from the scene.

After it came to light that DJ Magnum’s house was on fire, the said taxi driver, who was also identified as a close friend of the Romeo became suspicious and contacted the Police.

It was based on the information he provided to the Police that led to the women’s arrest on Friday.

Ranks confirmed that while Pearce was contending that she did not intend to burn the man’s house down, the other female gave a detailed account of what transpired.

Pearce is also said to be the same ex-girlfriend who posted a video recently on social media, with DJ Magnum handcuffed to a bed. (Ramona Luthi)