RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Mixed views over fuel price increase
Local News INEWS -
Two days after the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) announced an “upward movement” in fuel prices nationwide, motorists on Tuesday shared mixed views on the...
“AG’s claim bizarre, order was granted” – Manickchand on Red House fiasco
People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member and Attorney-at-Law Priya Manickchand has rubbished claims made by Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams that the...
Man who set ex-girlfriend on fire remanded
A man from Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni) was on Tuesday sent back to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts...
Burglar tries to rape young mother while sleeping, but flees when she screamed
A young mother and her three-year-old son are now left traumatized after a lone bandit, armed with a knife, assaulted and robbed them of...
Cabinet grants no objection for new $235M EPA building, others
Cabinet at its meeting on Friday, December 30, 2016 granted its ‘no objection’ to multi-million dollar contracts within various Ministries and Government agencies in...
Friendship home destroyed by fire, arson suspected
A 45-year-old woman stepped into the new year homeless after her home in the Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara was torched on January...
PPP says Cabinet reshuffle ‘a case of musical chairs’ – of recycling...
Local News INEWS -
The People's Progressive Party (PPP) said it has noted with interest the Cabinet reshuffle announced by President David Granger. "It is noteworthy that the reshuffle...
YOU’RE FIRED: Arnold makes Apprentice debut
(BBC) Arnold Schwarzenegger has made his debut as the new star of The Celebrity Apprentice, a role he inherited from US President-elect Donald Trump. The...
Man’s front door bricked up as he sleeps
(BBC) A man in central Germany tried to leave his house by the front door only to find a brick wall there. Unidentified perpetrators in...
Clintons to attend Trump inauguration
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will put...