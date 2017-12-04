73-yr-old man missing

…relatives appealing to public for assistance in finding him

A 73-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer (memory loss) is now missing and his family is requesting assistance from the general public to re-locate him.

Missing since Saturday last is Michael Khan of Lot 319 Independence Boulevard, La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to Khan’s relative, he is suspected to have wandered away from the home he shares with his daughter and granddaughter after being left unattended for a short period of time.

Reports are that the man was seen in the vicinity of the KK Gas Station at Unity, East Coast Demerara on Sunday. However, relatives said when they visited the location, he was nowhere to be seen.

“We got a call from someone this morning when they saw the [missing person’s] post saying they saw him by KK gas station wandering yesterday round 4:30/5. We drove up and look all over but no signs of him. Just some guys confirm that they did see him yesterday,” Khan’s relative –identified as Latisha Singh- told iNews.

The elderly man was last seen wearing a pair of black short pants with a striped cream coloured shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Khan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or his family on telephone number 592-696-0015.