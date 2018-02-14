600 vending spots left for Mash Day – M&CC

As Guyana prepares to celebrate the 48th Republic Anniversary, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has announced that some 230 spots have been sold thus far, to approximately 140 vendors along the Mashramani float parade route.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Monica Thomas of the M&CC’s Social Development Committee explained that this year, the board plans to organise ahead, to avoid confusion, and have a smooth flow of floats come February 23.

The parade will begin at Thomas and Albert Streets, then proceed east towards Vlissengen Road and turn south onto Vlissengen Road, continue along Vlissengen Road until meeting Durban Park, where they will enter at the South Western end (Hadfield/ Vlissengen Road).

There will be no vending or picnicking for families on Vlissengen Road from Thomas Lands until Hadfield Street, DPI said.

The Georgetown M&CC Mash Coordinator, Floyd Rawlins outlined the areas allocated for booths and the cost. Kitty – Bar Street to Thomas road is G$10,000; Thomas Road to Lamaha Street G$12,000; Lamaha Street G$15,000. Forshaw Street north until Bar Street still has several vacant spots.

The procedure to select a vending spot is as follows – interested persons are required to go the area, choose a marked spot and submit the spot number to the City council for approval.

The 24 spots in the Square of the Revolution area have already been occupied. On Irving Street from Church to Forshaw Street, while all the spots were not completely occupied to avoid any unforeseen eventualities, the committee plans to leave a few vacant areas in the interest of flexibility on Mash Day.

The M&CC will be awarding the after mash clean up to outside contractors since street cleaning has been scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 24, from 04:00hrs and be completed by 11:00hrs, DPI said.