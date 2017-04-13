53-year-old pedestrian killed in Montrose accident

A 53-year-old pedestrian, Nazim Ali, was on Wednesday afternoon killed after he was struck by a speeding vehicle at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Ali who resides at Lot 9 Sherry Field, La Bonne Intention, ECD was walking along the Montrose Railway Embankment when a 4×4 vehicle that was reportedly speeding, knocked him down.

Based on reports received, as a result of the impact, Ali sustained severe injuries to his body and died on the spot.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the 4×4 vehicle was taken into custody as Police continue their investigations.

Inews was informed that Ali, who is a fish vendor by profession was a quiet individual, who did not get into any problems.