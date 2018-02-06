4 in custody for money changer’s murder, 2 of whom robbed him before

Detectives probing the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse, have arrested four suspects for questioning, two of whom reportedly robbed him before but had their charges dropped after they subsequently returned the money they took.



According to the police in a released statement, a red Honda CG motorcycle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime, based on CCTV footage, and found in possession of one of the suspects is impounded.

Nurse, 47, also called “Fabulous”, who resided at the Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt Georgetown, had been sitting in a chair at the corner of Avenue of the Republic and America Street when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The man demanded that Nurse hand over a bag he had been carrying, which contained an undisclosed sum of local and foreign currencies.

Nurse resisted the man, and in retaliation he pulled the trigger, shooting Nurse once to his head. Nurse collapsed and died almost immediately.

Police had retrieved a 9MM spent shell at the scene, and questioned several persons, who gave a description of the shooter.

At the time of the shooting incident, the suspect was reportedly clad in a red hoody and a pair of brown trousers.

Nurse had been robbed two months ago, when gunmen had swooped down on him as he was entering his yard. The money ($500,000) and other valuables they had taken were reportedly returned, and the matter was quashed.