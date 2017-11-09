4 cops grilled over teacher’s death, 2 placed under close arrest

…investigations ongoing

Two Constables of the Guyana Police Force have been placed under close arrest in connection with the brutal attack on 22-year-old Kescia Branche while another two have been questioned. The Police said one of the ranks, under close arrest is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Branche succumbed to her injuries at around 17:00h on Tuesday while receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The unconscious body of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher was found in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown on Sunday morning and was rushed to the GPHC where she remained in an unconscious state hooked up to life support machines.

Branche, who resides in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was last seen on Saturday evening when she left for a night out with her friends and the Police is seeking the public’s assistance to determine what may have transpired resulting in the inhumane beating the young woman received.

A source close to the investigation revealed that detectives were on Monday reviewing the CCTV footage at a popular Newtown nightclub where the woman was seen partying and came across evidence of the officers interacting with the deceased.

Police investigations are ongoing.