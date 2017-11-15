2017 Caribbean Motor Racing Championship: Guyana finishes second to T&T

Guyana will just have wait until next year to once again savour the success of winning the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) title after finishing second to two-time defending champions Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) who scored a whopping 1267 points after the 2017 season concluded on Sunday at South Dakota Circuit.

This announcement was made by Chairman of the Caribbean Motor Racing Association (CMRA) Silbourne Clarke on Monday evening at the annual presentation ceremony and dinner held at the Ramada Princess Hotel, East Bank Demerara.

With previous rounds held in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and then Barbados, Clarke highlighted that current Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club President Ramez Mohamed led the Guyanese charge up the point standings.

According to Clarke, Guyana amassed 648 points while Barbados (580), Jamaica (330) and Cayman Island (65) rounded-off the table.

Regarding individual awards, CMRC Group 4 (AWD) champion was awarded to local Andrew King while the 2WD went to Barbadian Mark Maloney.

King also won the local 2WD class while former CMRC champion Kristian Jeffrey won the 4WD.

Group three CMRC champion driver went to Trinidad’s Paul Vieira while Vishok Persaud, who was simply unstoppable on Sunday wining all three of his races, was deemed the local champion for the group.

Over in Group Two, Barbadian Mark Thomson retained his CMRC title while Chet Singh lead the locals.

Sports Tuner went to Azaad Hasan while Street Tuner was awarded to Roopnarine Dasrat and the Starlet Cup champion being Motilal Deodass.

In the two-wheel thick of action, Team Mohammed’s Bryce Prince won the CMRC Super Sport title, displacing 2016 Champion Mathew Vieira.

Prince would have been unbeaten throughout all the rounds until in Guyana where he was beaten by teammate Matt Truelove.

On the local circuit, the improving Kevin Persaud amassed the highest points while Raverio Tucker came second and Vieira third.

The first leg of the 2018 Championships will be held in March at the Wallerfield Raceway in Trinidad and Tobago.