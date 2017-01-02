2 in custody for New Year’s assassinations – Hicken

Two suspects are now in custody following murders on New Year’s evening, in Friendship, which took the lives of two cousins, according to Police “A” Division Commander, Clifton Hicken earlier today.

Reports indicate that at approximately 19:00hrs yesterday, David Singh, 34, a chicken vendor and his 23-year-old cousin Hazrudeen Hussain of little Baiboo, Mahaica Creek were ambushed by two masked men, armed with rifles, who opened fire on them just after they left a fowl cock fight gambling den in Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The murderers then fled the scene.

According to police, Singh was shot 15 times about his body and died instantly, however Hussain was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital. He reportedly sustained injuries to his neck and chest.

Nothing of value was taken from the victims and police are treating the incident as a “hit.” (Ramona Luthi)