17-yr-old dies in Airy Hall crash

A 17-year-old is now dead after he allegedly collided with a motor lorry last evening along the Airy Hall Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, the teen, Iftikar Ishmael of lot 26 Vilvorden Village, Essequibo Coast was riding motorcycle, CC2962 when the accident occurred.

He reportedly lost control of the motor cycle and crashed into motor lorry, GNN 6695 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Ishmael was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state, and subsequently died.

The driver of the truck was apprehended. Police are continuing their investigations. (Ramona Luthi)