$119M contract awarded for construction of new Moruca Bridge

A $119.4 Million contract was awarded to Mohammed Ramzan Ali Khan for the construction of a new concrete, double-lane bridge at Moruca, Region One, to replace the existing structure.

This was announced by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, at his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

According to DPI, Minister Harmon explained that the bridge was constructed in the 1980’s, to facilitate pedestrian traffic only. It was subsequently upgraded at a cost of approximately $43Million to cater for vehicular traffic.

After spending an additional $15Million for revetment works on the eastern end of the bridge in 2014, the structure was still inadequate. It was below the water level and led to the residents resorting to a makeshift bridge, DPI said.

The length of the new structure is expected to be further extended than the existing bridge since the approaches were prone to flooding in recent years, DPI reported.