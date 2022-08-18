Youth shot during argument over girl

The police are on the hunt for a man who reportedly discharged a loaded firearm thus injuring a 20-year-old youth at 14 Miles Landing Issano Main Road, Region Seven in the wee hours of Thursday.

Injured is Shamar Adrian, of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Essequibo River.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 4:00h, the suspect and the victim were on the landing when a heated argument erupted between them over a female.

As a result, the suspect allegedly drew a small handgun from his waist, pointed it in the direction of the victim and discharged one round which struck him to his lower lip. After committing the act, the suspect made good his escape.

The victim was transported to the Troy Resource Medical Center for medical treatment where he was admitted in a serious condition. The police are yet to arrest the suspect.