Youth remanded for murder of Bachelor’s Adventure man

A 21-year-old man was today remanded to prison for the murder of 23-year-old Keith Andrews Willis whose lifeless body was discovered on December 14, 2020 at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Tafari Softley appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to the plea to the indictable charge which stated that between December 13 and 14, he murdered Willis also known as “Ghandi”.

Willis’ body was discovered on the roadway, a short distance away from his home. Reports are that the father of one had left his Lot 374 Bachelor’s Adventure residence on December 13, to attend a football competition in the community. The game concluded at 20:30h, after which he went to visit his girlfriend, who resides at Paradise Housing Scheme, ECD.

Police said that at around 23:00h, the young man left his girlfriend’s residence for home, however, at around 05:30h on December 14, a resident of the community who was heading to work observed Willis lying motionlessly on the roadway.

At the crime scene, the dead man’s body was examined and what appeared to be a stab wound was seen to his upper left side neck.

The 21-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested. The case will continue on April 22.