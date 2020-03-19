Young motorcyclist critical after crashing into house

A 19-year-old lad is now in a critical condition after he lost control of the motorbike he was riding and crashed into a house located at Wismar, Linden, Region Ten.

The incident occurred at around 09:00hrs today.

Eon “Junior” Patterson was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex following the accident but due to the severity of his injuries, he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in the capital city.

Patterson resides in the same community where the accident occurred. The young man’s sister told this publication that she had asked her brother to purchase a few items from a nearby shop.

However, she was unaware that he used her fiancee’s motorcycle. Patterson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

After some time had elapsed and the young man did not return home, the sister began to call out for him.

“I stand up here looking to see where he deh and I shouting for he and me ain’t hear he answering. And I stand up down there, from here you can see the road and I see he fly past with the bike. I said ‘Junior!’ I see he speeding…and all I hear is ‘bladdam’ and I see a set of people running. And this lady over here she called me and she said, ‘Ulti your brother!’ And I hear everybody start screaming and calling for me…He lost control and he run into dem people house over deh”, she explained.

She noted that after realising what happened, she sent her sister to the location, who then told her that their brother was lying outside the house in an unconscious state.

Police visited the scene and removed the motorcycle. An investigation has been launched into the incident.